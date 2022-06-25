Have your eyes ever been stung by sweat to the point it burns so bad you can’t open them?

Temperatures are hot this weekend in Berkshire County, and if you’re outside, you’re going to be sweating. My question is, when you sweat, and it gets into your eyes…does it burn? Because it does for me.

Even back when I was in shape and playing sports during the summer, sweat would inevitably get into my eyes, and after a few minutes they started to burn. I mean hot, stinging, hard to open them burning. I’d do my best to wipe my eyes, all the meantime blinking and making really odd faces trying to see what’s going on and hoping I don’t get hit in the face.

If that’s ever happened to you, or if sweat regularly stings your eyes, I get it…and there are things you can do to prevent it!

The simplest is to just get a sweatband, of course. But, what if you don’t want to wear one? Some other tips for preventing sweat from burning your eyes are:

Drink water! Staying hydrated is a no-brainer, and one of the best things you can do for your body. It will cut down on the salt in your sweat, and hopefully take some of the sting out.

Don’t use hair products. It turns out, this was more my problem than drinking too little water. Back when I had more hair, I used different products to style it. Well, in the heat and moisture, these products got onto my scalp, and seeped down my forehead into my eyes. Once I was more cognizant of not using hair products on a day I was going to exercise outdoors, the burning in my eyes from sweat went way down.

And, while there’s no evidence thus far that sweat can damage your eyes, if it stings so much that you get blurry vision or have trouble opening them like I did, it can clearly turn into a more serious problem.

So, if your eyes start burning from sweat, get a headband, drink some water, and ditch the hairspray!