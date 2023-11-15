Here’s the #1 Best City for the Arts in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a hub for music and the arts. We are lucky to have historic music venues like Tanglewood in Lenox, Symphony Hall in Boston, TD Garden in Boston and the list goes on and on. In addition, we can't forget about some of the most iconic museums in Massachusetts including the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, The House of the Seven Gables in Salem, and The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston just to name a few. The point is Massachusetts is rich in art, music, and culture.

Which City in Massachusetts is #1 for the Arts?

If there is one city in Massachusetts that is the place to be for the arts then you'll want to turn to Northampton. Movoto published an article showcasing the five best cities in Massachusetts for the arts and Northampton was right at the top of the list. Here's an excerpt from Movoto's review of Northampton.

You'll find eight art galleries, eight bookstores, countless specialty stores and consignment shops, and restaurants serving locally sourced foods and ethnic cuisine from all over the world--all in one walkable, picturesque, small New England town. Northampton is also part of New England's so-called "knowledge corridor," made up of 29 universities and liberal arts colleges running from New Haven, CT up to the Springfield, MA metro area, which Northampton is considered a part of.

In addition, Wikipedia states that Northampton is known as an academic, artistic, musical, and countercultural hub. In the music world musicians are dying to perform at places like the Parlor Room which is located at 32 Masonic Street in Northampton. Plus, you can't forget about the Academy of Music Theater which is located on Main Street. There's no doubt that art can change people's lives and Northampton has had much to do with that for many people. You can check out some of the top artistic locations in Northampton in the video below.

If you are looking to become immersed in art and culture whether as a tourist or someone looking to make a move, Northampton is the place to be. You can see which other Massachusetts locations made the list by going here. In addition, you can go to Northampton's official site to see everything that the beloved Massachusetts city has to offer.

