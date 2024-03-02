Here’s the #1 Best City for Singles in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts has a reputation for being one of the best states to raise kids. The Bay State is also known for having great health insurance, terrific job opportunities, and some of the best colleges and education offerings around. There's no doubt that Massachusetts has something for everyone including singles.

Many people in Massachusetts are getting married after 30 as education and careers have become more of a main focus in early adulthood. According to Overflow Data, the median age at first marriage for females in Massachusetts is 30.4. For men, the age is 31.8. With many young adults getting married later in life there have to be some areas in Massachusetts that are a good fit for the single lifestyle. We just need to find out where they are located.

Where are the Best Cities for Singles in Massachusetts for 2024

HomeSnacks recently released a list of the 10 best cities for singles in Massachusetts and believe it or not Boston did not land in the top spot but Massachusetts' biggest city did make it in the top three.

Boston's Stats

Population: 665,945

Median Age: 32.9

Married households: 9.0%

Households with kids: 20.9%

HomeSnacks did state that a combination of colleges and universities along with plenty of businesses, shopping, and sporting opportunities make Boston a great place for singles. It's a metropolitan city with people from all walks of life and for many getting around the city by car isn't needed.

Somerville takes the #2 spot for best cities for singles in Massachusetts according to HomeSnacks. Here are the city's stats.

Population: 80,464

Median Age: 32.1

Married households: 9.0%

Households with kids: 14.8%

Somerville is a suburb of Boston with a population of over 80,000. The website Niche states that Somerville is one of the best places to live in Massachusetts as living in the city offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and most residents rent their homes. Renting may be perfect for singles who don't want to own their home and make a long-term living commitment.

Cambridge takes the #1 spot for best cities for singles in Massachusetts according to HomeSnacks. Here are the city's stats.

Population: 117,962

Median Age: 30.6

Married households: 6.0%

Households with kids: 17.1%

HomeSnacks had this to say about Cambridge

The school system is exceptional and unique with the “controlled choice” policies that foster diversity. Lots of quirky and trendy places to eat and hangout. Lots of young adults because of all the colleges.

It's no surprise that the top three Massachusetts cities for singles are all near, around and include Boston. If you're looking for some cities in Massachusetts to cater to the single lifestyle you may want to check out these cities as they may be a perfect fit for you. You can view all 10 Massachusetts cities that made the list here.

