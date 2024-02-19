Here’s the #1 Best Community College in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts has been known as a prime state when it comes to education. With top-notch institutions like Harvard University, MIT, Boston College, and Emerson to name a few it's no surprise that Massachusetts gets high marks when it comes to education.

Not everyone can afford the high price tag that is associated with the aforementioned institutions but there are still plenty of ways to obtain a quality education. Many college-aged students will start at community colleges for their first two years and will save a bundle of money while getting a college education.

Some community colleges have agreements with other in-state colleges and universities that guarantee all credits will transfer when a community college graduate is ready to move on to another college for the last two years of higher education before receiving a Bachelor's degree. Of course, each college may have specific requirements when it comes to this agreement but it's worth exploring. This also saves the students a lot of money.

What are the Best Community Colleges in Massachusetts for 2024?

Niche recently published the "2024 Best Community Colleges in Massachusetts" list. Below we take a look at the top three.

Coming in at #3 is North Shore Community College in Danvers. The small institution has an enrollment of 1,490 undergraduate students an acceptance rate of 100% and an overall Niche grade of B-. As reported by the college, the average cost to attend North Shore Community College after financial aid for students receiving grant or scholarship aid is $7,938 per year. Here's a summary of the college as provided by Niche:

Popular majors include Liberal Arts and Humanities, Healthcare Management, and Nursing. Graduating 25% of students, North Shore alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $28,500.

Taking the second spot on Niche's list is Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield. The above-average public college is a small institution with an enrollment of 344 undergraduate students, an acceptance rate is 100%, and an overall Niche grade of B. As reported by the college, the average cost to attend Berkshire Community College after financial aid for students receiving grant or scholarship aid is $9,857 per year. Here's a summary of the college as provided by Niche:

Popular majors include Liberal Arts and Humanities, Nursing, and Criminal Justice and Safety Studies. Graduating 22% of students, Berkshire alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $25,700.

Taking the #1 position on Niche's list is Greenfield Community College in Greenfield. The above-average public college is a small institution with an enrollment of 374 undergraduate students, an acceptance rate is 100%, and an overall Niche grade of B. As reported by the college, the average cost to attend Greenfield Community College after financial aid for students receiving grant or scholarship aid is $9,345 per year. Here's a summary of the college as provided by Niche:

Popular majors include Liberal Arts and Humanities, Nursing, and Business. Graduating 32% of students, Greenfield alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $25,800.

