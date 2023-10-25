One of New England’s Best Breweries to Visit on a Fall Trip is in Massachusetts

The brewery scene in New England has exploded over the past decade or so to the point that it's not difficult to find one in Massachusetts. Since we're right in the middle of peak foliage season in Massachusetts what better than to take a fall trip through New England while visiting some of the best breweries around?

There's One Brewery in Western Massachusetts That You'll Want to Visit

New England.com (from the editors of Yankee Magazine) recently put together a list of breweries and cideries to visit while taking a fall trip through New England. One brewery in particular that you'll find near the very top of the list is the Barrington Brewery which is located on Stockbridge Road/Route 7 north in Great Barrington.

Located in southern Berkshire County the Barrington Brewery has been in operation for 29 years, serving their famous food menu and solar-brewed beer in their old barns dating back to the 1880s. Here's New England.com's review of the Barrington Brewery:

This is the home of solar-brewed beer, with PV panels powering the operation. The beer list skews British, with brown ale, stout, and porter, although there’s more than a nod to the citrusy IPAs New Englanders crave. Unlike many bar food–oriented breweries, Barrington offers full lunch and dinner menus, with locally sourced meats and homemade desserts, and a cheddar ale soup that’s sourced, of course, on the spot.

Working across the street from the Barrington Brewery since 2005 I'll say that their lunch and dinner menus are excellent. I'm a big fan of the Andrew's roast beef super sandwich, and Mom's Meatloaf. The chocolate stout cake is to die for. That is one of the big, exciting desserts that you'll find at Barrington Brewery. Take a look at the picture below and tell me that your mouth isn't watering.

Located on the same property as the Barrington Brewery and Restaurant is a beautiful event/wedding hall that is owned by the same owners of the brewery and restaurant. The name of the hall is Crissey Farm and has been the venue for many events and gatherings including weddings, holiday parties, dances, retirement parties, birthday parties Bar/Bat/B Mitzvahs, and many more events and gatherings throughout the years.

While there are plenty of breweries to visit in Massachusetts including Boston, Hyannis, Shelburne, Braintree, and more you'll want to make sure that the Barrington Brewery and Restaurant is on your list. Check out the complete list by going here.

