Here’s the #1 Best Place for Family Living in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known as one of the best states to raise a family. The Bay State has topped the list of best states to live on various internet lists over the years and is still the case today due to a combination of factors including an excellent job market, rich history, superb healthcare, and top-notch education offerings. Couples looking to raise families in Massachusetts may want to know some of the best places to lay down roots.

Where are the Best Places to Live in Massachusetts for Families?

To answer these questions we went to SoFi. The site released a list of five places in Massachusetts that are best for family living and today we narrow it down to the top three.

The town of Stonham gets the third spot on the list of best places to live in Massachusetts for families according to SoFi. The site states that a combination of factors including the friendliness of the town along with good school offerings and being conveniently located a few miles north of Boston may all be reasons why families would want to live in the Middlesex County town. It should be noted that the current market is highly competitive, with median sale prices rising 16.9% year-over-year. The average home for sale shifts to pending status within 13 days of listing.

The town of Brewster gets the second spot on the list of best places to live in Massachusetts for families according to SoFi. Located on the Lower Cape the site states all of the outside attractions that the Barnstable County town offers may be a hit for families who spend a lot of time outdoors. However, the site also notes that you'll need a lot of money to live in Brewster as it should be known that the average down payment is 30% of the purchase price, and in-demand properties go for 7% above the list price.

The city of Springfield lands in the top spot on the list of best places to live in Massachusetts for families according to SoFi. There's certainly plenty to do in Springfield as it is the third-largest city in Massachusetts. Bright Nights at Forest Park and the Basketball Hall of Fame are just a few attractions that kids may enjoy. SoFi notes that Springfield has well-rated schools and the median sale prices are up 11.7% year over year, while the number of homes sold is down by 32.7%. In addition, the market is highly competitive, with homes selling in 21 days and at 4% above list price on average.

