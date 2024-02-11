The Best Nursing Home in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts contains 353 nursing homes. If you ever had or soon have to put a loved one in a nursing home the task can be quite daunting with many factors to consider before choosing a care facility. After all, if you do have to put a loved one in a nursing home you want the best possible care money can buy, right?

The Best Nursing Home Facilities in Massachusetts for 2024

To help with the decision U.S. News & World Report recently released a list of the best nursing homes in Massachusetts. Distance will most likely play a factor in the nursing home you choose but let's take a look at the top three best facilities in Massachusetts for 2024.

Coming in at #3 is Brookhaven at Lexington. The facility received a 5/5 overall rating and 3/3 for short-term rehabilitation. Both ratings are high-performing. Here's an overview of the facility per U.S. News & World Report.

Brookhaven at Lexington is a small facility with 49 beds and has nonprofit, corporate ownership. Brookhaven at Lexington is a part of a continuing care retirement community. It participates in Medicare.

Address: Brookhaven at Lexington

1010 Waltham St., Lexington, MA

02421

Phone: (781) 863-9660

Berkshire Place - Pittsfield takes the #2 position. The facility received a 5/5 rating for long-term care along with a 3/3 rating for short-term rehabilitation. Both ratings are high-performing. The facility received an overall rating of 5/5. Here's an overview of the facility per U.S. News & World Report.

Berkshire Place - Pittsfield is a small facility with 54 beds and has nonprofit, corporate ownership. Berkshire Place - Pittsfield is a part of a continuing care retirement community and participates in Medicare.

Address: Berkshire Place - Pittsfield

290 South St. Pittsfield, MA

01201

Phone: (413) 445-4056

Taking the top spot is Aberjona Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Winchester. The facility received a 3/3 rating for long-term care and a 3/3 rating for short-term rehabilitation. Both ratings are high-performing. The facility received an overall rating of 5/5. Here's an overview of the facility per U.S. News & World Report.

Aberjona Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a large facility with 123 beds and has for-profit, corporate ownership. Aberjona Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is not a part of a continuing care retirement community. It participates in Medicare and Medicaid.

Address: Aberjona Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

184 Swanton St., #1998, Winchester, MA

01890

Phone:(781) 729-9370

The original list contains 39 high-performing nursing homes in Massachusetts.

