Massachusetts Restaurant Named ‘Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’ in U.S.

With so many options nowadays it can be difficult to decide where to eat particularly if you are on vacation or new to an area. Thanks to Guy Fiere of the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives it can be a little easier to narrow down all of those options.

Delish compiled a list of the best "Diner's, Drive-Ins and Dives" in each state. In Massachusetts Kelly's Diner in Somerset got the nod. Fun fact, Kelly's Diner was the first diner that Guy Fiere visited on the show. Here's what Delish had to say about Kelly's Diner:

Housed in a classic dining car, Kelly's Diner not only perfectly captures the retro aesthetic of a mid-century diner—it hits the nail on the head with the food as well. The Massachusetts eatery serves up the best classic cuisine, like pancakes and meatloaf. Though "diner lobster" was deserving of an SNL sketch for a reason, you actually should try the lobster here.

According to the restaurant's Instagram page, Kelly's also serves up some daily specials including roast beef dinner, chicken pot pie, pot roast, boiled dinner, fish and chips, and more.

As mentioned in the review from Delish, Kelly's Diner serves up pancakes and they are quite huge and satisfying as noted below.

So if you are in the mood for some classic cuisine with a retro vibe, you may want to give Kelly's Diner a try. You never know who you may see there. You can explore which other eateries made the list in each state by going here.

