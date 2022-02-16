Beware! Massachusetts DPH Says These Dog Treats May Make You Ill

Health officials in Massachusetts are sending out a warning to dog owners about a batch of dog treats that could be making you sick. That's right. YOU! If you have them... you should throw them directly in the garbage.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says that there have been three cases of salmonellosis in Massachusetts linked to the handling of the Dog Gone Dog Treats brand of dog treats.

Two Adults and a child have become sick...

According to a media release from the DPH, two adults in their 70s and a child, all residents of Essex County, have become ill from handling these dog tearts. The department also says that one open bag from a customer and several unopened bags purchased last week all tested positive for Salmonella at the State Public Health Laboratory.

Stores ordered to remove them from their shelves...

Dog Gone Dog Treats are made in Georgetown, include “chicken chips” and beef liver and sweet potato chips. They are sold at Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester. The treats are dehydrated and are not fully cooked. All of these stores have been ordered to remove the treats from their shelves.

How do people get salmonella from handling food? The DPH says:

People get Salmonella if they eat or handle food that has been contaminated with the bacteria and the food has not been properly handled, prepared, or cooked. Salmonella is common in uncooked food products from animals, such as eggs, poultry, and unpasteurized milk. People who get the germs on their hands can infect themselves by eating, smoking, or touching their mouths. They can also spread the germs to anyone or anything they touch, including food.

What are the symptoms?

People who become infected can experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that can last up to a week. The DPH says that treatment is not always needed, but people over 65, very young kids, and those with weakened immune systems may want to consult their doctor.

The DPH says you can avoid salmonella infection this way:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water right after handling pet food or treats or having contact with animal feces (stool), especially before preparing, serving, or eating foods or drinks, or before preparing baby bottles.

Store pet food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared, and away from young children.

Children under 5 should not touch or eat pet food or treats.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that the pet treats may have touched. Salmonella can survive several weeks in dry environments.

Don’t let your dog lick your mouth and face after eating. If you do, wash your hands and any other parts of your body they may have licked with soap and water.

The CDC does not recommend feeding raw diets to pets as they have been found to contain germs, including Salmonella, that can make pets and humans sick.

