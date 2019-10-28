Big Y Donates $30,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief

Big Y World Class Markets collected donations from customers and employees from Sept. 11 – Sept. 22 for American Red Cross disaster relief Hurricane Dorian.

Community and employee donations along with additional support from Big Y resulted in a donation of $30,000 which will be donated to both Massachusetts and Connecticut American Red Cross Chapters in support of the ongoing relief efforts in Bahamas and the Southeast United States.

A formal check presentation to the Massachusetts American Red Cross was held on October 25th at the May Street Big Y World Class Market. John Menard, Store Director, of Big Y Foods presented the contribution to Erin Ryder, Regional Manager of Donor Relations, Massachusetts Chapter.

“The American Red Cross served more than 116,000 meals and snacks, and provided 38,000 overnight shelter stays,” said Holly Grant, CEO of the American Red Cross in Massachusetts. “We are so grateful for the ongoing and generous support of Big Y, its employees and customers. Big Y truly helps the Red Cross deliver its disaster relief mission.”

Big Y, its customers and employees have a strong tradition of supporting those in need through the American Red Cross. Past relief campaigns include the 2004 Tsunami, Hurricane Katrina, and the earthquakes in both Japan and Haiti, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Last year at about this time, Big Y drives made a positive impact on the Red Cross responses to Hurricane Florence, and those impacted by the Merrimack Valley Fires & Explosions. The 10-plus-year partnership has now raised over $1.6 million to support international and domestic disasters.

