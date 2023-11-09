Massachusetts Wholesale Club to Close for Just One Day

More and more businesses are continuing to opt to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving so team members can spend the day with their loved ones and a Massachusetts Wholesale Club will be doing the same once again this year.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts-based wholesale club BJ's will be closed on Nov. 23 but will be back open on Nov. 24. As a matter of fact when I was doing an order pickup at the BJ's in Pittsfield recently I received confirmation from the team member who delivered my items to my car that BJ's will indeed be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The Massachusetts-Based Wholesale Club Wants Their Team Members to Have the Time Off to Spend With Family

It's really not a surprise that BJ's would be closed on Thanksgiving this year especially when you take into consideration the statement made by the club's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Jeff Desroches, in a media release from last year which was the following:

Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out, to both our members and communities. So as the holiday season approaches, it’s important for them to be able to spend well-deserved time off with family and loved ones.

This will be the 17th consecutive year that BJ's will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. BJ's headquarters is in Marlborough and the company has locations throughout Massachusetts including Pittsfield, Greenfield, Chicopee, Auburn, Northborough, Leominster, Medford, Framingham, Dedham, Waltham, South Attleboro, Hudson, Stoneham, Stoughton, Franklin, Danvers and many more locations in the Bay State. You can find a BJ's location near you by going here.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer