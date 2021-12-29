Blood Drive to Support & Honor Young Pittsfield Boy Battling Leukemia

UPDATE: Because of the high interest in the blood drive on January 3, a second donation day has been added on Thursday, January 6 at the DCF building located at 73 Eagle St in Pittsfield from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested can sign up at 413-447-2597 x2 or email CAmuso@bhs1.org

The Berkshire County community is coming together to support a local boy and his family and they battle childhood leukemia.

8-year-old Carter LaCasse was diagnosed with Leukemia at the beginning of December. According to a Go Fund Me to support Carter and his family, a typical Leukemia diagnosis fits into one of two types, either myeloid or lymphoma. Additionally, for lymphoma there are two subtypes, however, little Carter's cells are showing all 3 types which doctors diagnosed B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, which is extremely rare.

The long road ahead of this young boy and his family began with chemotherapy began on December 10th. Carter's mom is a well-loved teacher at Crystal Czerno Pittsfield High School who is tasked with caring for Carter during this difficult time as well as his brother Tyler.

While friends are raising financial donations via the crowdsourcing Go Fund Me page, they are also encouraging any and everyone to donate blood.

In a Facebook post from Czerno, she explained that there is a national shortage and the blood and platelet transfusions that Carter receives are an integral part of his treatment.

The blood shortage is so real. Carter has been what they are calling “transfusion dependent.” He gets blood products daily, sometimes multiple times per day. And sometimes he has to wait longer than the doctors would like due to the blood bank not having his type (O+) and/or them having to limit the amount any one person receives.

Friends and family have organized a blood drive this coming Monday, January 3rd at Zucchini's Restaurant on Route 7 in Pittsfield from 8:30 am-4:30 pm in honor of Carter. To sign up to donate contact Berkshire Health Systems at 413-447-2597 x2 or email CAmuso@bhs1.org. Those who cannot donate at the drive on Monday are still encouraged to do so at their convenience as every little bit helps.