Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.

What About Blue Trees in Massachusetts?

Now there are some blue trees that are popping up in parts of Massachusetts. Well, actually they're not popping up, rather, people are painting the trees blue.

But, Why Are People Painting Trees Blue in Massachusetts?

According to the Seacoast Current and a WBUR article, people are painting trees blue in Massachusetts to raise awareness of the deforestation that is occurring worldwide.

Currently, these trees are on display at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts but I wouldn't be surprised if support for this cause spreads throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires.

You can get more information about the blue tree movement by going here.

What do you think? Is this something that the Berkshires should take on as well? Should we paint some trees blue and support the cause? It seems like spreading awareness about deforestation would go over well here in Berkshire County. What are your thoughts?

