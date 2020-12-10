BMC to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine This Month

Berkshire Medical Center is one of 21 hospitals selected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this month.

According to Gov. Charlie Baker, the first vaccines are planned to be distributed to a majority of the state's hospitals by early next week.

iBerkshires reports that Michael Leary of Berkshire Health Systems said the hospital is scheduling potential vaccine distribution for frontline workers. BMC is expecting to get at least one of the batch which would provide approximately 975 doses. Distribution depends on how many batches BMC actually receives. Vaccines will need to be distributed as quickly as possible because of its five-day shelf life under regular cold conditions.

Berkshire Health Systems employs about 4,000 people and those who have the most contact with direct patient care would be prioritized for distribution. Staff at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, along with physician practices.

Massachusetts is expected to receive 300,000 doses by the end of December of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

iBerkshires says, "Through an employee survey, BMC is trying to get a sense of who would be willing to take the vaccine and who would be reluctant. Because this survey was distributed Tuesday, Leary said it is too soon to know what the general consensus is, but BMC hopes that a majority of employees will favor the vaccine."