Bobcats Are Common In Western Massachusetts; Do They Attack Humans?

My neighbor alerted me to the fact that there was a bobcat in his backyard here in The Berkshires recently. My first reaction was to sort of ask him a million questions. Was it during daylight hours? How big was it? What did you do? Shall I be alarmed?

Coming from the eastern part of the state where bobcats are rare, I'm not super familiar with what they really are. People often mistake bobcats for mountain lions, which are two very different animals.

The bobcat is a medium-sized feline, approximately twice the size of a domestic house cat. It can be easily identified by its short, “bobbed” tail (up to 12 inches), prominent face ruff, and slightly tufted ears. -mass.gov

Are Bobcats Active During Any Certain Time of Year or Day?

Their activity peaks three hours before sunset until midnight and again between one hour before and four hours after sunrise. They remain active year round and do not hibernate.

What Are Bobcats' Prey And Are They Dangerous To People?

The good news is that it is super rare for a bobcat to attack a human. Some sources even say that bobcats never attack people, although I'm sure some anecdotal evidence of a human attack exists somewhere.

Bobcats deal with human influences but tend to avoid areas with extensive agriculturally cleared lands that eliminate other habitat types. Bobcats are adapting to suburban settings and may be seen in backyards and residential areas. Bobcats rarely cause conflicts with human activities.

