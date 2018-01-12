Old friends James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are getting ready to go on tour together this summer. As first reported by Rolling Stone, Taylor and Raitt will treat fans to full sets starting on May 8 in Jacksonville, Fla.

From there the pair will make stops in 16 cities, including Orlando, Fla.; St. Louis, Mo.; Denver, Colo.; Portland, Maine; and Columbus, Ohio. The cross-country tour also includes two consecutive shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., before wrapping up in Buffalo, N.Y. on July 1. See below for a full list of announced shows; in addition to their confirmed tour stops, Rolling Stone says that Taylor and Raitt may announce stops in Charlotte, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Green Bay, Wis., and more further down the road.

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale Jan. 19, with the exception of the St. Paul, Minn., stop, which will go on sale the next day. More information about the tour can be found on Taylor's website.

Most recently, Taylor released Before This World in 2015, while Raitt released Dig in Deep the next year. Coincidentally, each of these marks the 17th studio release for its respective artist.

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, 2018 Tour Dates:

May 8 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Veterans Memorial Arena

May 9 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

May 11 – Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

May 12 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

May 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Scottrade Center

May 22 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

May 29 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 3 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 5 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

June 22 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 25 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

July 1 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center