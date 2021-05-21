Boston Fire & MA State Trooper Crisis Dogs Meet & Greet
Earlier this week there was a very special get-together at the Massachusetts State General Police Headquarters in Framingham.
The special meet-and-greet took place this past Monday when the Boston Fire Department's crisis response dog, Cannoli, stopped by to say hello to Luna, one of the Massachusetts State Police's crisis response dogs. The two became fast friends.
Cannoli's owner and handler, Firefighter John Merlino, chatted with Luna's handler, Trooper Chad Tata of the MSP's Employee Assistance Unit. Cannoli, a four-year-old female English Bulldog, has been helping provide stress relief for the BFD for about a year, while Luna, the State Police's female English Lab, has been on the job a couple of years now. Needless to say, troopers report that the canine confab was the best part of the day their day.
Luna the crisis dog joined the State Troopers in 2019 and like other crisis dogs is deployed to provide support and comfort to first-responders and victims who have endured extreme traumatic incidents. The program was so successful that the state police expanded it and in 2020 they welcomed a second Crisis Response Dog, Margaux, to the MSP family.
