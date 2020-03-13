Boston Marathon Postponed to September 14

The Boston Athletic Association announced this morning that this year's running of the 124th Boston Marathon will be postponed from its April 20 date to Monday Sept. 14.

The B.A.A. website said the decision to postpone the event, which annually draws many entrants from the Berkshires among the thousands from around the world, was made after continued meetings with city and state officials. The Marathon joins a growing list of major sporting events that have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The B.A.A. 5K, which draws a field of 10,000 participants, will also be rescheduled to a later date.

Registered participants and volunteers should expect to receive additional information from organizers in the coming days.