Boston Press Having a Field Day with Comments from Tom Brady’s Dad

Tom Brady’s dad throws lots of shade on Belichick and the Patriots...

Pappa Brady spoke to Boston sportswriter/content provider Tom Curran on his "Patriots Talk Podcast" released yesterday. With the Patriots scheduled to play Brady and the Buccaneers a week from Sunday, Tommy Sr. is giving the press plenty to talk about and lots of clickbait stories (like this one) that will keep writers, bloggers, and talking-heads busy stirring it up prior to Tom's return to New England in a different uniform.

Quoting Daddy Brady “My feeling is that Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that’s that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy than that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on.” Brady Sr. continued “And frankly it may well have been the perfect for Belichick to move on from him. On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay Bucs are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxboro, but they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him ah when his last contract came up.”

When asked by Curran if he finds a level of vindication for his kid Brady Sr. replied “Damn right…damn right…Belichick wanted him out the door…”

Coach Belichick and the Patriots are not going to like what Big Tom he had to say but it would be shocking for Bill to say anything about the comments when asked other than “We're thinking about the Saints,” the Pats Sunday opponent.

The Patriots vs Buccaneers game is Sunday night October 3rd at Gillette Stadium. With an 8:15 start, it could be one of the most-watched regular-season NFL games ever watched.

The Patriots radio broadcast can be heard locally on 94.7 WNAW and AM-1420 WBEC when it does not conflict with the Red Sox schedule. Currently, both this Sunday’s game against the Saints and the Brady vs Pats game will be heard on both WNAW and WBEC-AM.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History