Boston’s Hottest March Day Was A Scorcher!

Tuesday's high in Berkshire County is 50 degrees. Except for last week's bomb cyclone, this winter has been relatively mild. We all obviously remember the one day in February that it was -15. As far as snow, we can count the notable storms with the fingers on our right hand.

In like a lion out like a lamb they say about the month of March. Milder temperatures are here for a minute, then we sort of get back to March like weather.

Berkshire Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Thursday night: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Friday: Cloudy skies. High 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.

For Lovers Of Mild/Warm Early Spring Weather, How Hot Can It Get In March?

heatwave in the city and hand showing thermometer Tomwang112 loading...

I certainly don't detest the cold and snow, but I absolutely prefer the summer. Well, there was this one day, 25 years ago that broke the record!

March 31, 1998.

This was Boston, Massachusetts' HOTTEST March day EVER.

The temperature?

88F!

I realize that this was obviously the last day of March, but 88 is WAY hotter than the month's average of 47F.

I hope you found this post informative.