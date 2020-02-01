BREAKING: Car Crash in Sheffield-Wanted Subject Flees Scene

From the Sheffield Police Department

Early this morning (Feb. 1) an officer of the Sheffield Police Dept. attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation. The driver fled from the officer and ended up crashing his vehicle in the area of Limekiln Rd and Sheffield Egremont Rd.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Sheffield Officers and Sheffield K9 Oden tracked the suspect but lost the trail. Great Barrington Police , Egremont Police and Massachusetts State Police have blanketed the area searching for the subject but are still unable to locate him. The subject is a white male with dark hair and is listed as 6 feet 1 inch tall. He Was wearing a white jacket or hoody, dark pants and work boots.

The subject is wanted by CT State police and Torrington CT police for multiple breaking enterings in CT. If you see this subject do not approach him call 911 immediately. A drivers license photo is attached.

(article image taken from the Sheffield Police Department's Facebook page)