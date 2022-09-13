Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals to a wide range of buyers due to its proximity to New York City and Boston and, with price tags that are a fraction of big city living, the deals are plentiful.
The Berkshires are no stranger to some incredible and unique properties, and this Lee, Massachusetts luxury lakefront cabin is a prime example.
This palatial $6.7 million waterfront home is known as the Eagles Nest. This one of a kind property boasts 877 feet of Lake frontage along with 35 acres on highly sought after Goose Pond offering complete privacy.
Designed and constructed for the private use of the builder, no expense has been spared. This five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath, energy-efficient home features soaring stone fireplaces, two primary suites on the first level, two guest rooms with en suite baths, an in-law suite, and a huge screened porch all with tremendous water views and access to stone patios with fire pits overlooking the lakefront.
The lower level features a home theatre, a wet bar, a gym/sports room, a bunk room, a second laundry area, an oversized workshop, and abounding storage.
At the west end of the property, you will find the "camping cabin" perched on top of a boulder known to locals as "Bass Rock" with some of the best fishing in Massachusetts. Swimming, kayaking, waterskiing, and jet-skiing are just a few of the activities available to fill your days.
Miles of private trails lace this 35-acre estate of untouched woodland offering hiking, snow-skiing, snowshoeing, exploring, foraging, ice fishing, and a lifetime of LakeHouse memories. The acreage also includes over 2600 feet of road frontage providing many opportunities for a guest house, cottage, family compounding, or other development.
According to listing agents Patrice C. Melluzzo and Leslie G Chesloff William Pitt or Sotheby's, "A home and property such as this has never been offered in the Berkshires and must be seen."