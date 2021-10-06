Bruin David “Pasta” Pastrnak Is Coming Out With His Own Pasta

My goodness, how I LOVE our Boston Bruins! Boston players are always doing something good for the community and this latest bit of news is no exception.

One of the most popular Bruins players is lending his nickname to a new, limited-edition penne pasta with his face on the box which is being sold at certain Stop & Shop locations.

WHDH/News 7 Boston reports Pastrnak and the supermarket chain unveiled the new "Pasta" pasta on Tuesday. The boxes of penne will be on sale for 88 cents at selected Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts for a limited time.

Proceeds from the sales of the penne pasta will go towards supporting pediatric cancer research and care. It's all in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

Pastrnak said in a media statement:

I always try to help out as much as I can with the little things for young children.

The boxes of "Pasta" pasta are black and gold(obviously), featuring a picture of Pastrnak, his signature, and the Boston Bruins logo. And, if you were wondering why the boxes of pasta are being sold for 88 cents each, that's in honor of the number Pastrnak wears on his jersey.

Pastrnak went on to say in the media statement:

It worked out perfectly, it couldn’t work out any better with my nickname. I think pasta was a great option, you can put pasta in front of any children and they will love it.

That is so awesome of you, Pasta! Good luck this season. Pastrnak and his teammates open the 2021-2022 season at home. The Bruins take on the Dallas Stars at TD Garden coming up quickly on October 16. Let's. Go. Bruins.

For more on the story, visit WHDH's website here.

