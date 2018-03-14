Much as we’ve dreaded the thought, Buffy the Vampire Slayer might return to life yet a third time. FOX bosses say they’ve frequently discussed the possibility of resurrecting Joss Whedon ’s brand of vampire pop, and are just waiting for the go-ahead to make it so.

FOX boss Gary Newman made the brief comments from the INTV conference in Jerusalem, noting that he didn’t want to make any promises about a potential Buffy reboot, lest he not “get out of the building alive.” All the same, Newman did confirm that Buffy the Vampire Slayer “is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back,” should Joss Whedon ever decide the time is right. “It’s something we talk about frequently,” Deadline records Newman as saying. “Joss Whedon is one of the greatest creators we’ve ever worked for. When Joss decides it’s time, we’ll do it.”

Newman added that FOX doesn’t generally chase revivals unless a creator comes to them, with the exception of the recent X-Files seasons. For what it’s worth, rebooting Buffy seems a more likely option than straight revival, as star Sarah Michelle Gellar has described the series’ appeal as “the use of horrors of those formative years” and “using the demons as metaphors for the demons we all experience.” In other words – Buffy just wouldn’t be Buffy without the more youthful high school backdrop, at least to start.

Enough time has passed that we’d keep an open mind about a Buffy reboot, but should Joss Whedon be involved? Dude couldn’t even come up with a Batgirl story .