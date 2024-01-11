Buying An Electric Car? Don’t Do It If You Live In This Massachusetts Town
I know plenty of people who sit firmly on the "anti-electric vehicle" side of the fence that won't be surprised by this, but maybe you will be. As you know, there's been a lot of talk about electric vehicles lately.
Recently Roof Gnome, the pros that specialize in connecting you with local companies for new roofs and roof repairs, conducted a study that looked at the best and worst cities to own an electric car.
To come up with their rankings, Roof Gnome compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities across several key metrics such as electric vehicle incentives, EV costs, EV safety, charging station access, and much more.
Looking at the rankings, we find that one of the worst cities for owning an electric car is located right here in Massachusetts. Are you surprised by this? I have to confess that I was not. Before we get to which city made the "worst" rankings, let's take a look at the Top 10 Best Cities to Own an Electric Car, according to Roof Gnome's report:
- San Diego, CA
- Houston, TX
- Irvine, CA
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Fort Collins, CO
- San Antonio, TX
- San Francisco, CA
- Chicago, IL
Well, it looks like California is ready to fully embrace the Electric Car Age, am I right? Now, let's showcase the 10 Worst Cities to Own an Electric Car:
- Detroit, MI
- Newark, NJ
- Hialeah, FL
- Paterson, NJ
- Warren, MI
- Memphis, TN
- Macon, GA
- Shreveport, LA
- Chattanooga, TN
- Murfreesboro, TN
Finally, we get to what we were all waiting for. The Massachusetts city that was ranked one of the worst cities to own an electric car came in at #58 in the rankings. If any of you guessed Springfield, congratulations! You are correct!
By the way, our capital city of Boston made the "best" list at #42. Take a look at the full rankings simply by visiting Roof Gnome's website here.
LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton