Can You Buy Alcohol On Thanksgiving In Massachusetts?

Welcome to November, the clocks are gonna change again, Election Day, Veteran's Day, The World Series, and Thanksgiving!

Eat, drink, and be merry, right? What are ya drinking? Alcohol? Non-alcoholic beverages?

Reminder: Question 3 this year on the ballot deals with alcohol...

A yes vote would increase the number of licenses a retailer could have for the sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed off premises, limit the number of “all-alcoholic beverages” licenses that a retailer could acquire, restrict use of self-checkout, and require retailers to accept customers’ out-of-state identification.

Anyway...

Another holiday is upon us here in Massachusetts, and I always seemed to get confused on when you can and when you cannot purchase alcohol. New Year's Day ALWAYS confuses me, for some reason I always assume that liquor stores are closed on New Year's Day. That and the fourth of July, haha.

So, Are The Liquor Stores Closed On Thanksgiving In Massachusetts?

Yes.

Liquor Stores must be closed for Thanksgiving and Christmas Days. Liquor stores may not open prior to 12:00 noon Memorial Day. sec.state.ma.us

There is some conflict I found; however, it says below that grocery stores that sell alcohol normally, it's the same for Thanksgiving. First off, try to find a grocery store open on Thanksgiving, secondly, I have yet to find a store selling beer or any alcohol on Thanksgiving or Christmas. I've tried. 😂

While the state does allow the sale of beer, wine, and spirits at grocery stores, retail alcohol sales are prohibited on certain holidays, including Christmas Day. Sunday sales are legal. cei.org