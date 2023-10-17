Warning: Don’t Eat This Candy if You Shop in Massachusetts

There's another candy recall going around and this time the recall affects multiple states including Massachusetts.

The FDA recently announced that Betty Lou's Inc. recently issued a voluntary recall it Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars due to an undeclared sesame allergen. The FDA notes that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

As previously mentioned Massachusetts is affected by this recall as the candy bars were shipped to retail stores in the Baystate.

What are the Specifics of the Recalled Candy Bars That Were Shipped to Massachusetts?

Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter bars are packaged and sold individually in 1.76oz (50g) packages, with UPC 0 16073 00213 1, or packaged into 12ct display boxes with UPC 0 16073 00223 0.

Individual packages (1.76oz) are marked with best by date and lot number on the inside of the fin seal on the back of the package or printed on the back of the display box. Packages with BB 05APR24 0053 are affected in this recall.

As of this writing, there haven't been any reports of consumers falling ill from the product but if you are allergic to sesame, it's urged that you avoid consuming this product. You can return the candy bars from the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions you can contact Betty Lou’s Inc. at (503) 434-5205 from 8:00 am-5:00 pm PST, Monday-Friday. You can view the entire list of states affected by this recall by going here.

