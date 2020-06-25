Casinos In Massachusetts Reopening Soon: Final Guidelines

If Phase 3 of the Massachusetts reopening happens as planned, the state's three casinos, MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville can open starting July 6.

From a WWLP/22 News report, each casino will have to submit a detailed plan at least seven days ahead of re-opening. That plan must cover certain areas including cleaning and sanitation, social distancing, and many others.

Guests visiting the casino will be screened upon entry and absolutely required to wear masks.

When it comes to slot machines, all players must be six feet away from one another or each slot must have Plexiglas dividers from others. Blackjack tables will also have Plexiglass dividers seperating the dealer and player positions.

There are several other guidelines that the casinos, their employees and guests must adhere to. For the full story from WWLP/22 News, visit their website here.