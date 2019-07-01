CDCSB Receives $10,000 Grant

Great Barrington, MA — July 1, 2019 — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) announced today that The Berkshire Bank Foundation has made a $10,000 grant to the CDCSB funding its work building low-moderate income housing and creating jobs in the Berkshires. This grant will support organization’s staffing and general fund in support of their important work helping families and individuals in the southern Berkshire region.

“We are so pleased to support the work of the CDCSB, which aligns with our priorities and directly serves families in need the South Berkshire community. We look for programs that don’t simply address the issues, but create real change. Education and community/economic development are two of our Foundation’s focus areas, as is serving the needs of low-income individuals,” said Vice President and Director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation, Lori Gazzillo Kiely. She added, “The CDCSB’s work resonates with our Foundation’s goals, as does their patient persistence in continuing the long-term work needed to provide more homes for families and elders, and jobs in our communities.”

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire Executive Director, Tim Geller, expressed his gratitude for the Foundation’s continued support of affordable housing. “Access to affordable housing affects every aspect of our community by improving financial stability and providing a safe and stable environment for families and school children. Berkshire Bank’s commitment and leadership is helping us provide family housing, employee housing for businesses, and will provide our youth with the opportunity to live and work here.”

The CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in south Berkshire County. In collaboration with other like-minded organizations, CDCSB has helped build over 60 affordable housing units and leveraged over $30 million in private and public funding.

