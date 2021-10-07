Coming up on this holiday weekend is the opportunity for you to enjoy live music and other forms of entertainment in Great Barrington as the Great Barrington VFW will be hosting a big bash to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The anniversary celebration will include three days of music, food, and more. You already know how fun it is to experience live music at the Great Barrington VFW by attending Sounds of Summer concerts in the past. Well, this weekend is going to be like Sounds of Summer on steroids. Let's take a look at the schedule of events:

Friday Night (Oct. 8)

DJ Albaro will be playing great music from 7 to 11 pm

Saturday (Oct. 9)

Cornhole Tournament at 10:30 am

Live music begins at 4:00 pm with three local, energetic bands including Bits n Pieces, followed by the Bizarros (you've seen and heard them perform at Sounds of Summer), and Shyne (they have also performed at Sounds of Summer) to top off the night...put your dancing shoes on.

Sunday (Oct. 10)

Pitch and Putt golf at 10:30 am

More live music as the Hot Shot Hillbillies hit the stage at 3:00 pm

Throughout the Weekend

All weekend long there will be delicious food served by Smokey Sweet BBQ. In addition, there will be raffles throughout the weekend with winners being drawn on Sunday at 6:00 pm.

This weekend will be fun for the entire family with family-friendly admission. The Great Barrington VFW is located at 800 South Main Street, Great Barrington. If you have any questions or for more information, you can contact the Great Barrington VFW at (413) 528-9701.

