The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy.

Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.

While tourism in The Berkshires really peaks in the summer and into the fall season, there is still plenty to enjoy in the winter and spring months as well. While outdoorsy adventures can take advantage of a bevy of ski resorts, both nordic and alpine, there is plenty of hiking to be done even in the winter. Whether you're a novice or an expert, there is a trail or path for you to enjoy.

Some folks would argue that visiting the hills of western Massachusetts outside of peak season is the way to go, avoiding large crowds and peak price rates.

Over Thanksgiving one very famous celebrity and his spouse came to enjoy the start of the holiday season right here in the Berkshires. They came and enjoyed some warmer than average temperatures and strolled along the Appalachian Trail which traverses the county.

What Celebrity Visited The Berkshires Over Thanksgiving?

Ron Howard and his wife of 48 years, Cheryl, were in western Massachusetts over the Thanksgiving holiday last week, even posting a picture of them enjoying a beautiful Berkshire hike on Saturday, Nov 26.





The directory, writer, producer, and actor first rose to fame as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show, American Graffiti, and of course Happy Days. Howard continued his career focusing more on writing, directing, and producing. He was behind classic films such as Splash, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, and The DaVinci Code among others. Howard has won nine Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, and three Emmys in his career thus far.