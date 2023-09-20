There was once a TV station located west of us in Menands, New York, not too far from Albany where watching a local newscast with familiar faces gracing the camera was a ritual for those who tuned in. We miss them each and every day:

It was appointment television to watch Benita Zahn sharing the anchor desk with Jim Kambrich. Both were deemed as an unbeatable team and have since retired from the realm of television. Jim's late night tag team partner, Karen Terarache has moved on and became a managing editor at Spectrum News in Albany. Here is the terrfic trio in happier days:

Jerry Gretzinger migrated from channel 6 to be a part of this team before pursuing other options. Benita and Jerry also made a terrific combination while anchoring the 4 pm newscast on North Pearl Street (now known as Bob Kovachick Way).

Plus two of the most identifiable meteorologists at NewsChannel 13, Bob Kovachick retired and Neal Estano has also moved on to pursued other interests.

Revisions STILL continue in Menands as the station has found a new weekend duo: News Channel 13 picked up former CBS 6 weekend meteorologist Craig Gold as he is paired up with Caitlin Irla who has headed east to the capital city after a stint at another NBC affiliate, WKTV (News Channel 2) in Utica.

Their investigate reporter, Tessa Bentulen also fills in at the anchor desk from time to time as she is constantly on the field bringing developing stories and they also brought in a new weekend evening meteorologist, Waniek Martinez.

WNYT is in need of some back-up sports anchors and reporters as morning anchor Chris Onorato's wife, Ashley Miller has departed due to maternity leave and is pursuing other opportunities outside the business. Plus, Lexi Swatt has left the station. Our fellow broadcasting colleague from The Team in Albany, Rodger Wyland is STILL one of the veterans who has been with NC 13 for decades. Some other familiar alumni including Elaine Houston, Kumi Tucker, Mark Mulholland and Kovachick's successor, Paul Caiano have remained, despite these changes.

Fortunately, local viewers have another NBC affiliate as an option. Massachusetts based WWLP TV in Springfield also brings heavy emphasis to happenings throughout the Berkshires and is focused on Bay State news including updates from Boston as residents can rely on government based stories that affect their lives.

Statistics show they would watch a newscast that is state based as they also have the option of tuning in to Western Mass News (WSHM, channel 3) which is a CBS based affiliate in our area also based in Springfield.

BOTTOM LINE: These days, change has been a constant in our daily lives, but are we strong enough to embrace it? It's up to YOU in making the call!

(Photo images of WNYT staff courtesy of www.Facebook.com and www.wnyt.com)