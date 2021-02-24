An East Hartford man is expected to face charges after he illegally passed a snowplow causing a multiple-vehicle crash that sent six people, including three children to area hospitals.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell Fennelly said that Abel Manolo Deleon, 46, of East Hartford, CT, was heading west on Lee Road just before 5 p.m. this past Monday when he swung into the eastbound lane around a snowplow waiting at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 7.

Deleon continuing into the intersection without stopping, and his Honda sedan collided with Hyundai sedan, sending both vehicles careening into the path of a southbound Toyota Prius, causing a head-on collision.

Deleon had an adult passenger and two children in his vehicle, while the Hyundai was driven by Brandi Parker, 32, of Wilmington, Vt. who had a child passenger, and the Toyota was driven by Roger Cohn, 69, of New Haven, CT who had another adult passenger with him.

While no one's injuries appeared to be life-threatening, all parties involved were transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, except for the child passenger in the Hyuandi driven by Parker, who was transported to Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.

Lee, Lenox, Southern Berkshire, and County Ambulances all responded to the scene and transported the victims. Lee Police assisted with traffic control at the intersection, just south of the Massachusetts Turnpike overpass.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted, shutting down northbound traffic for about two hours, Fennelly said.