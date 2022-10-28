MA Residents Will Not See Charlie Brown Halloween Special on Regular TV

One thing I loved about Halloween as a kid was all of the fun shows and movies related to the holiday. I got into Horror movies at a very young age and embraced such films as "Friday the 13th," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and "Halloween" to name a few. Speaking of "Halloween," I was such a fan of the movie that I used to walk around my neighborhood in northern Berkshire County in the full Michael Myers outfit. I guess it wasn't that strange to do that around Halloween. The strange thing about me doing it is I would dress up as the character during other parts of the year as well. Oh well, it's the simple things in life that keep me entertained...lol.

'It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' is a Favorite of Mine but it Won't be on Traditional TV This Year. Oh No!

It wasn't all about blood, guts, and stabbing for me though. I also really enjoyed watching the Peanuts special "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" when it would come on cable and/or regular broadcast tv. Speaking of that, you won't be able to watch the classic Peanuts special on broadcast or cable television this year as Apple+ has gobbled up the special and made it an exclusive for the streaming service.

It's Not All Bad News Though. There are Other Ways to Watch the Special

There is good news though. According to 9to5MAC, Apple is offering short free windows where the Peanuts holiday special is streaming for free. Simply tune into Apple TV+ from October 28 through October 31 to watch "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" for free. In addition, there are various upload segments of the special that you can watch on YouTube. You can also purchase a 4k copy of the DVD from Amazon for about $14. Then you can just pop it in your machine anytime and not worry about how, where, and when you can watch it. Then again if you can watch it for free, why not go with that option? Hopefully, you get a chance to see it this year. As many of us know it's quite the classic.

