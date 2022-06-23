Summer is officially amongst us and America's national past time (baseball) is in full swing even in our backyard. A pair of teams are associated with The Future Collegiate Baseball League as LOCAL New England athletes show of their savvy on the diamond. A total of 8 teams are represented and 2 of them are right here in our vicinity within a 90 minute proximity between their respective home stadiums.

The Pittsfield Suns are associated with this league which begins play in May and continues until August 6th. Home games are played at the legendary Wahconah Park which has plenty of history in the Berkshires largest city.. Prospective major leaguers have been taking the field at this famed venue since 1892 and the tradition continues. Our very own Kevin Larkin (aka "MR. BASEBALL") gives his personal endorsement to attend a LIVE game that always provides a fun, family friendly atmosphere for all ages.

And you can't beat the price of admission: Only $5 per person (that's a TRUE bargain if you ask me). Plenty of bleacher seats have been installed OR if you prefer, lawn chairs are acceptable while watching the game. Fun and games will also be offered in between innings as you have a chance of winning a cool prize during your visit.

The next home game is set for Saturday evening as Pittsfield hosts The Brockton Rocks from neighboring Plymouth county in Massachusetts. You can get tickets on-line by logging on here OR call (413) 464-9309. Now let's focus on The Westfield Starfires as both teams have a rivalry due to their geographical location. These "locally based" squads meet up on a regular basis and you are also able to take a drive out east to Billy Bullens Field which is located on The King Street extension, accessible via the Mass Pike and route 20.

Pittsfield and Westfield have a remaining total of 7 meetings this season and here is the schedule so you can plan accordingly:

The following games will be played in Westfield:

FRIDAY, JUNE 24TH

THURSDAY, JUNE 30TH

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5TH

1ST pitch is set for 6:30 pm at the venue that has been deemed as Westfield's "Field Of Dreams". To order tickets, log on to the Starfires web site. General Admission seats are priced at only $10 per person. For more information, call (413) 335-0443 or go their Facebook page and don't forget to check out updates via Twitter.

Pittsfield is the home team on these dates:

SUNDAY, JUNE 26TH

FRIDAY, JULY 1ST

THURSDAY, JULY 7TH

FRIDAY, JULY 22ND

1st pitch is set for 6:30 pm

Make sure you stay up to date with the Suns via Facebook. Come on over and check out a game on the field where over 100 major leaguers have advanced to a professional baseball career and it all began right here in the beautiful Berkshires.

A list of other teams in this league beside Brockton's Rocks include The Worcester Bravehearts, also based in The Bay State, a pair of Connecticut teams including The New Britian Bees and The Norwich Sea Unicorns, New Hampshire's Silver Knights and Vermont's Lake Monsters. I can only finish this article with 2 words: "PLAY BALL"