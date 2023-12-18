As the holiday approaches, there are some family friendly happenings in the beautiful Berkshires that will take place and the BEST part about it is all these events won't cost you a cent. These get-togethers will truly offer an assortment of entertainment for ALL AGES. Our first stop takes us out to Otis.

Youngsters can grab a pillow and a blanket for a special movie night on December 19th at the Knox Trail Inn on East Otis Road! Enjoy some snacks and check out "The Polar Express" on their giant TV screen. Believe it or not, adults get in for free and there is a $5 admission for the youngsters. A hot chocolate bar will be set up for the kids, and grownups can enjoy adult beverages. Jammies are optional. The movie begins at 6pm.

The venerable Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield presents "Deck The Hall: A Berkshire Holiday Experience" on Wednesday, December 20th from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. Admission is $25 for adults and children get in for free as local music and theater communities are joining together to bring you and your families a one-of-a-kind experience; full of music, stories and surprises, and maybe even a little holiday magic. It will be a night you and your children will not want to miss. Refreshments are available as part of your ticket. For more information, log on to their web site by going here.

The Friends Club Social presents ornament decorating on December 21st from 2 pm to 3:30 pm at Home Instead on Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield. This FREE community event allows residents to meet others in a relaxed, safe, and friendly atmosphere where you can enjoy an afternoon of fun, entertainment, and friendship. To pre-register, call (413) 442-0907.

Another classic holiday movie will be presented on Friday, December 22nd as The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington brings the classic Frank Capra film "It's A Wonderful Life" to the big screen. Here is a sneak peek of a film that was based in western New York (Bedford Falls is actually Seneca Falls).

Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore co-star in this iconic 1946 picture which has become an annual Christmas staple. Admission is FREE as audiences will be seated on a first come first serve. Curtain time is at 7 pm.

The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge always has something for everyone. Family time events will be held from December 26th to December 30th. Art activities will take place on Thursday, December 28th at 11 am and 2 pm. On December 26th, 28th and 29th, families can participate in the museum's "Holiday Imagi-Nation" as you can enjoy readings of tales from the collection of Leo Lionni. This event is FREE for children and will be held at 11 am, 12 noon, 1 and 2 pm during December's School Break Week. For more details, log on to their web site.

BOTTOM LINE: There is ALWAYS something to do here in the Berkshires as local tri-state residents and visitors will be enlightened by the happenings that take place in our back yard!

