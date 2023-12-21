Check Out The Three BEST Coffee Houses In Western MA

With the colder weather settling in, Massachusetts residents are flocking to their favorite place as they warm up with a unique and hot cup of coffee. Here in the Berkshires we have found a trio of establishments that has accumulated a daily loyal following each and every day and the reviews continue to prove positive in more ways than one. Let's find out who made the coveted honor in our backyard:

attachment-Stockbridge Coffee & Tea loading...

Stockbridge Coffee and Tea located on Elm Street tops the list as they offer a variety of java to satisfy the most serious caffeine addict. They also feature an assortment of pastries, croissants, scones and their quiche is highly recommended. (Trust me on this one!)

Stack of books in a library, Stockholm, Sweden Keith Levit loading...

Believe it or not, they also have used books available for purchase. Get more details by logging on to their web site.

attachment-Shot's Cafe-Lenox loading...

Next up, Shot's Cafe on Housatonic Street in "lovely Lenox" is the perfect place to get together for breakfast or lunch. Their baked goods will satisfy your sweet tooth and they feature the area's best "espresso bar" (just like The Sugar Shack. a hangout best described by Jimmy Gilmer and The Fireballs during the first decade of rock & roll).

More information on all offerings at Shots Cafe can be obtained by going here.

attachment-Fuel Bistro-GB loading...

And last but not least, this coffee house is within walking distance in the heart of Great Barrington. The Fuel Bistro on Main Street offers a variety of coffee flavors and they serve breakfast and lunch every day until 2 pm.

Hearty Chorizo Breakfast Burrito bhofack2 loading...

You can order anything from traditional morning fare and their assortment of wrap sandwiches are highly recommended. They also have appetizers including chili, soups and my favorite, mac and cheese. Worth the stop while you are shopping LOCAL. Get more details by logging on to Fuel's web page.

Beautiful woman relaxing at home with cup of coffee Halfpoint loading...

BOTTOM LINE: These three stops will satisfy the most serious coffee drinkers, present company included. Bottoms up!

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">