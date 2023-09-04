Beware: Popular Prepared Meal on Recall List in Massachusetts

Sometimes the daily routine can get so busy that you just don't have time to cook so as a result you throw something quick in the microwave that is already prepared for you. Next time you do that make sure you double-check to see which brand and entree you're about to consume as there is another recall that was recently released to the public and it affects Massachusetts consumers.

According to various media sources, the Banquet Classic Chicken Strips entree has been added to the recall list due to plastic materials potentially being stored in the actual food. Not only was this information released by websites like Food Safety News but Massachusetts-based companies like Stop and Shop (headquartered in Quincy) and Big Y (headquartered in Springfield) which both have a variety of locations throughout the Baystate have the recall information on their websites. So, while the recall is nationwide, Massachusetts consumers need to pay attention and check their freezers to see if they have the product in question. We have included the lot information and photo below.

Recall Date: Sep 03, 2023

BNQ CL CHKN STRIP 8.9Z - 8.9 OZ

UPC:003100000735

Codes Below:

Lot Code: 5009317120 (Best If Used By DEC 11, 2024)

Lot Code: 5009319220 (Best If Used By JAN 01, 2025)

Lot Code: 5009319820 (Best If Used By JAN 07, 2025)

It's also worth mentioning that approximately 245,366 pounds of the frozen chicken strips entree product was recalled. No matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Springfield, Boston, Hadley, Chicopee, Pittsfield, North Adams, Westfield, Greenfeld, Chicopee, Holyoke, Ware, Longmeadow, and basically throughout the entire state, you'll want to avoid consuming this product if you have it.

Refund Information

If you do have the product in your home you may return it to wherever it was purchased for a full refund. If you have questions you contact the folks at Conagra Brands (the parent company of the Banquet entrees) at 877-266-2472 or go here.

