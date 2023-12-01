Beloved Massachusetts Town Houses a Hidden Christmas Gem

The holiday season is ramping up and the classic holiday attractions, activities, and events are coming to fruition. Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield is in full swing. The town of Stockbridge will be busy this weekend for the annual Stockbridge Main Street At Christmas festivities and magical New England setting. In addition, you can't forget about Boston's famous Light Up Seaport gathering. The list of holiday activities and attractions across Massachusetts is endless.

There's One Hidden Holiday Gem That You Don't Want to Miss in Western Massachusetts

One particular festivity that you don't want to miss out on is the Old Fashioned Christmas Display at the Great Barrington Historical Society and Museum which is located at 817 Main Street in Great Barrington. This is a one-of-a-kind experience as you'll be able to trace the history and traditions of Christmas from the Colonial to the Modern Era featuring a large train and village display.

Does the Display Focus on Christmas from a Certain Era?

I recently spoke with Bob Krol, Executive Director of the Great Barrington Historical Society and Musem and he mentioned that this year's special emphasis is on Christmas during the 1930s and '40s. He said that much of our Christmas traditions come from those important years.

Is the Tour of the Display Guided or at One's Leisure?

When it comes to taking a tour of the display Bob mentioned that it's up to the visitor meaning that he can give visitors a guided tour or they can tour the display themselves. Either way, Bob's ultimate goal is to have something on display that catches their eye, triggers a childhood memory, and makes a connection with that visitor personally.

When Can People Visit the Display at the Great Barrington Historical Society and Museum?

You can visit the display for free Fridays from 4-8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am - 6 pm and, Sundays from 10 am - 2 pm. Bob will even add more time for groups like a student field trip or a special organization to tour the exhibit outside of normal hours. Don't forget to check out the gift shop while you're there. The exhibit runs now through January 7, 2024.

