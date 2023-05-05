A Beloved Massachusetts-Based Retail Chain is Sadly Facing Some Trouble

One place my wife and I would like to visit prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was the Holyoke Mall. It was common for us to hop in the car, take a ride over to the mall and check out some of our favorite stores that we didn't have access to locally, particularly Christmas Tree Shops. Christmas Tree Shops has many locations throughout Massachusetts and we would always choose the Holyoke location (which is now located in the former Bed Bath and Beyond space in the Holyoke Crossing Plaza) to shop for home goods, birthday/Christmas gifts, summer items, and even food as the store has some options that aren't as easy to find at other retail chains.

The Massachusetts-Based Retail Chain is Filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

It's not really a surprise that this is happening as shopping habits have changed over the past few years due to the pandemic, inflation, and other factors. The filing may happen very soon, as early as this weekend. You may remember back in April, Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection as well. Just a sign of the times I suppose.

Christmas Tree Shops reports on its website that they have locations throughout Massachusetts including Avon, Falmouth, Foxborough, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, Natick, North Attleborough, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, Sagamore, Shrewsbury, Somerville and West Dennis.

Hopefully, the chain can pull it together and keep chugging along. What are some of your favorite aspects about Christmas Tree Shops?

