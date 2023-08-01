Beloved Retail Chain Closes 5 Stores in Massachusetts

I grew up in the era of malls and in-store shopping and though I must admit purchasing items online is convenient, it's sad to see a bunch of my favorite retail stores struggling to stay above water.

One retail chain my wife and I particularly enjoyed shopping at was Christmas Tree Shops. Most of the time we would shop at the location Holyoke Mall location in Massachusetts. We would always find fun treasures in Christmas Tree Shops including home decor, outside decor, holiday merchandise, and even food that you couldn't always get at other places.

All Good Things Must Come to an End and That Includes Christmas Tree Shop Locations in Massachusetts

In case you haven't heard by now Christmas Tree Shops have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and according to the retailer's website and other various online news sources is running liquidation sales and will shut down all of its locations by the end of August. Christmas Tree Shops' going-out-of-business sale features 30-70% off the entire store. It's worth noting that according to the retail chain's website, Christmas Tree Shops isn't selling anything online.

Christmas Tree Shops Recently Closed 5 Stores in Massachusetts

In case you haven't heard by now, Christmas Tree Shops closed five Massachusetts stores this past weekend including stores in Natick, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, and West Dennis. It's worth mentioning that if you want to do some shopping at Christmas Tree Shops and take advantage of the going-out-of-business sale the Holyoke location at 39 Holyoke Street is still open but it won't be too much longer. That store's phone number is (413) 552-0086 if you want more information. In addition, that store's hours are 9 am - 9 pm, Monday through Saturday and 10 am - 6 pm on Sunday.

In addition to Massachusetts, there is Christmas Tree Shop still open in Albany at 1425 Central Ave. The store's phone number is (518) 459-0878. That store's hours of operation parallel the hours listed previously.

