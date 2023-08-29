A Beloved Massachusetts-Based Business Has Officially Closed its Doors

Retail stores continue to either consolidate or completely close up shop altogether. With the struggle to find affordable housing in Massachusetts, secure a decent wage, and stay on time to pay bills along with the shift to online shopping, it's not much of a surprise that retail businesses continue to shrink and/or close.

Get our free mobile app

A Massachusetts-Based Retail Company is Now Permanently Closed

One business that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this past spring was Massachusetts-based retailer Christmas Tree Shops. Once headquartered in Middleborough, Christmas Tree Shops had at one time had 72 locations in 20 states, mainly in the Northeast. Some of the locations in Massachusetts included Holyoke, Natick, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, and West Dennis. All of those locations are now permanently closed as well as all locations of Christmas Tree Shops in general.

When Did The Final Locations of Christmas Tree Shops Close?

Not too long after it was announced that the retail outlet would be closing, Christmas Tree Shops ran liquidation sales all the way up until it closed its final stores which were located in Massachusetts and Connecticut on Aug. 12. It's sad to see another retail outlet close its doors but that's the reality of today's environment. There were so many fun and unique items that you could purchase at Christmas Tree Shops that you wouldn't always see at other retail stores. What are some of your memories of Christmas Tree Shops? Which locations did you visit most and what were some of your favorite items that you purchased from the store?

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands.