The Church on the Hill in Lenox is creating a free one-hour virtual Christmas Eve Sing-Along and Benefit for the waitstaff of Lenox restaurants who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

The Christmas Eve event will be co-hosted by Billy Keene from the popular Whiskey Treaty Road Show and well known local muscian Wanda Houston. The virtual fundraiser will also include guest performances by other local musicians, and a few words from local community members. Throughout the event, viewers can donate to Lenox restaurant waitstaff. Event organizers are working with the local eateries to identify and quantify each and every server.

Details on how to sign-up are forthcoming.

Liz Aspenlieder from Shakespeare & Co is helping the Church on the Hill organize the event.

Organizers are also encouraging the community to join in the event not just by donating monetarily, but also by participating in the virtual holiday sing-along.

The first opportunity is for children to sing The Drifter’s version of White Christmas. To participate, children need to sing along to the exact song (link here) record and send to mark@risingmoonprods.com

The second opportunity is to sing Silent Night as a family or group. Church on the Hill's Pastor Goodman and her family record themselves singing Silent Night (link here) and families are encouraged to sing along with their version, record, and submit to mark@risingmoonprods.com

All recordings should be done in a horizontal format, preferably set at 1080p, 24fps. Questions can be sent to mark@risingmoonprods.com.