Two Stunning Western Massachusetts Lakes Named “Clearest, Most Pristine” Water in the State

Summer is in full swing and Massachusetts residents are ready for the heat!

With Independence Day right around the corner folks who live in Massachusetts are gearing up for the hottest, most humid weeks of the year. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s next week and then it's off the races from there.

Over the next few months, folks who live in Massachusetts and across New England will experience temperatures that are expected to peak above 90 degrees with even the overnight "lows" hovering around 70.

If you're lucky enough to have central air, you're in good shape, but most Massachusetts households will have their air conditioners and fans cranked. While those things can make being indoors as tolerable as possible, the best way to beat the summer heat in Massachusett is by taking a dip.

Not only does swimming keep you cool and comfortable during the summer heat, but it's great for your body too. According to Better Health, swimming can help build endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness and promote a healthy heart and lungs. Nearly all of your muscles are used during swimming while placing little to no impact on your joints, making it one of the safest and most effective exercises for folks of all ages. Everyone from babies to grandparents can enjoy and receive health benefits from taking a plunge.

So we know swimming is a great way to keep cool AND it's great for your health, now the question is, where to swim? Massachusetts has over 3000 ponds and lakes that are available for public recreation so there are plenty of places to choose from. The top factor when you're looking for a place to swim other than a pool? How CLEAN is the water?

Two Western Massachusetts Swimming Spots Named Most Pristine in the State

According to Only in Your State, not one, but two bodies of water in western Massachusetts were named the "cleanest, most pristine" water in the entire state.

Coming in at number five is Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Making the list at number nine is Upper Goose Pond in Lee, Massachusetts