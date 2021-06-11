The Berkshires are known throughout the world as a top New England travel destination. Visitors from all over travel to our tiny corner of the world year-round to enjoy its natural beauty, cultural hubs, and culinary scene.

Berkshire County has been featured as a travel destination in notable publications like Vogue, Travel & Leisure, Forbes Travel, Food & Wine, Smithsonian, and several times by the international travel authority, Condé Nast.

If you're not familiar, Condé Nast is a global media company that features many high-end publications but is most well known for its own travel periodical Condé Nast Traveller, which gives recommendations for worldwide luxury travel.

Its latest feature on The Berkshires is basically a love letter to the part of the state we call home, which mentions The Mount, Prairie Whale, The Inn at Kenmore Hall, Cantina 229, and of course Tanglewood. The article titled "Why The Berkshires, Massachusetts, Should Be Your Next U.S. Destination" encourages its readers to come and enjoy everything we have to offer.

Long sought out by eminent writers and jaded New Yorkers as a rustic base, the Berkshires have evolved into a vibrant nexus of chefs and artists reweaving the traditional fabric Condé Nast Traveller

The piece also features a "Postcard" video slideshow of The Berkshires. This a regular feature that Condé Nast Traveller does for top travel destinations. Check it out.



