Connecticut Man Arraigned In Berkshire Court For Drugs, Guns

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue is continuing to stay committed to his promise of cleaning things up in Berkshire County. A Connecticut man was arraigned this past Monday in South County on numerous counts of weapon and drug possession.

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Jake Pelloth of Ansonia, CT, was arraigned in Southern Berkshire Superior Court Monday for multiple counts of drug and weapon possession.

It all began with a traffic stop in New Marlborough back on Superbowl Sunday, February 12th. An officer stopped the vehicle, driven by Pelloth and containing two passengers, on Route 57 in New Marlborough.

During the stop, the officer noticed a handgun between the passenger's seat and the center console. The officer then asked Pelloth if there were any other weapons in the vehicle. Pelloth said there was not.

The officer confiscated the gun along with two magazines from a holster that Pelloth was wearing. Shortly thereafter a bag that contained a Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun, plastic bags containing heroin and fentanyl, a vacuumed-sealed marijuana package, and four pill bottles was removed from the center console.

The Berkshire DA's Office reports that the pill bottles included bottles of Adderall, Oxycodone, and OxyContin. Other drug paraphernalia and some 9mm bullets were found loose in the vehicle.

Pelloth was then brought to the Sheffield Police Department where he was booked and bail was set the same day. An arraignment date was set for February 16th, however, Pelloth failed to appear and a warrant was placed for his arrest.

On March 2, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department in Connecticut with help from the Mass State Police took Pelloth into custody on a Fugitive from Justice charge held on $250k bond.

Great job, everyone!

