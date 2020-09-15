Construct Raffles E-bike to Support Essential Workers

Construct has launched a new online raffle featuring the grand prize of a Specialized Turbo Como 3.0 E-bike, valued at $3,000. Proceeds from the raffle will raise money for essential workers in the southern Berkshires who are struggling to find housing or remain in their homes.

“This raffle is important because high housing costs and a shortage of affordable housing are uprooting our local workforce,” said Executive Director Jane Ralph. “As the issue of housing insecurity grows each day in our community, Construct works harder to meet the need.”

Entries begin at $20, with the higher $50 and $100 levels increasing a participant’s chances of winning. The raffle drawing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 pm and will stream live on Construct’s Facebook page. You can purchase raffle entries by going here or link to the raffle through Construct’s website:. Or text 'EBIKE' to 855-202-2100 to have a direct link sent to you. The winner does not need to be viewing the Sept. 30th drawing and will be notified by email that evening. Berkshire Bike and Board have generously contributed towards the eco-friendly grand prize and Lee Bank is the community sponsor.

About Construct Inc.

For over fifty years, Construct has been leading the fight against homelessness and housing insecurity in the southern Berkshires. With a small, highly skilled staff and committed volunteers, Construct leverages time, talent, money, and long-standing community relationships to support their mission. The bulk of Construct’s annual income comes from individual donors. Providing over 80 affordable housing options, 13 of which are for households transitioning out of homelessness, Construct helps to rebuild security, stability, and create hope. More information on Construct can be found by going here.

