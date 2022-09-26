Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste.

With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive homes, The Berkshires always has hot properties available.

One of the most unique properties in The Berkshires is a remodeled church located in Lee, Massachusetts. This amazing home, originally built in 1898, just hit the market after being newly remodeled all while keeping some spectacular historical aspects including its original stained glass windows.

Originally listed by Jason Saphire with HomeZu.com, this airy, architect-designed remodel of an early 20th-century church featured sky-high soaring ceilings, floating staircases, and numerous high-end features.

This unique home is situated on nearly .75 acres adjacent to an 18-acre nature reserve and has easy access to downtown Lee, Tanglewood, the Norman Rockwell Museum, and everything that the southern Berkshires have to offer.

The home is 4,000 sq. ft. and includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The second part of the home boasts the amazing original, massive stained glass windows and 30-foot ceilings.

