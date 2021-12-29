The Town of Great Barrington is currently enforcing all overnight on-street parking on streets that remains in effect until March 31st, 2022. Recent reports indicate violators continue to ignore the warning, therefore drivers are receiving tickets on their windshields and are required to pay a fine.

During any inclement weather conditions, vehicles that are blocking DPW snow plows will face towing charges at the owner's expense and that could result in a hefty chunk of change. It's a matter of common sense to follow instructions that will keep you and others safe as we already have experienced a numerous amount of "nuisance" snow storms and bouts of freezing rain, sleet and ice. It's only a matter of time before a substantial amount of the white stuff brings massive amounts of snow throughout the tri-state region (and we have seen our share of some storms of this magnitude in the past)

Here are a few alternatives to help save you from costly expenses: Cars are allowed to park in designated lots during the overnight hours between 1 and 6 am which include the following locations:

THE TOWN HALL PARKING LOT

THE CASTLE STREET LOT

THE TOP OF RAILROAD STEEL LOT

THE MASON LIBRARY LOT

If you need more information regarding this yearly winter mandate, log on to The Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here. The bottom line regarding this matter is to use common sense at all times during the next few months and it will save you money in the long run. Spend your cash wisely as it is not necessary to shell out hard earned money in paying fines or getting your vehicle back from a towing garage.

