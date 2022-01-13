Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Winter sports enthusiasts and snowplow companies rejoice, a big ol' storm is heading our way.

According to forecasters, after this short reprieve from bitterly cold temperatures, New England will be hit with another wave of cold weather this weekend. But don't worry, that's not the good news. The good news is that that cold front will give way to a storm that looks to blanket much of the east coast in heavy snowfall.

Predictions from Accuweather believe that Berkshire County could see six to twelve inches of snow accumulate from Sunday night into Monday. Forecasters are expecting three to five inches of snow on Sunday night and then another five to eight inches on Monday. Currently, snow is expected to taper off by Monday night.

Greylock Snow Day, a popular and ridiculously accurate Berkshire County snow day prediction blog is pretty in line with other forecasts.

The big variable is the track of the storm. Usually, we worry about storms going out to sea. For this one, the concern may be that the storm tracks too far to our west. If the low-pressure system hugs the coast and we stay on the west side of the storm center, we'll get pounded with heavy snow. If we end up on the east side, we'll start out as snow but then warm air will race in and change over to rain. The models this evening (Wed 1/12) seem to be tilting slightly toward the coast-hugging track, which is the news we want to hear. We're not going to go ga-ga over this storm just yet--A) its on a holiday and B) we're still four days out--but it certainly is promising.

Echoing GSD thoughts, this storm is still days out and as we know all too well things can change quickly. We'll keep you up to date.

